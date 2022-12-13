KCR leaves for Delhi to inaugurate BRS office

December 13, 2022 04:24 am | Updated 12:34 am IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday left for New Delhi to inaugurate the office of Bharat Rashtra Samiti in a rented building on Wednesday.

A holy fire ‘Rajasyamala yagam’ on Wednesday and Thursday will mark the inauguration of the office. Mr. Rao will spell out the programmes of BRS on the second day. The party has made arrangements to host about 1,500 invitees comprising Ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs and other elected representatives. They were given accommodation at various hotels, sources said.

