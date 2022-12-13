  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Who are the goal-scorers in FIFA World Cup semifinals before Qatar 2022?

KCR leaves for Delhi to inaugurate BRS office

December 13, 2022 04:24 am | Updated 04:24 am IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday left for New Delhi to inaugurate the office of Bharat Rashtra Samiti in a rented building on Wednesday.

A holy fire ‘Rajasyamala yagam’ on Wednesday and Thursday will mark the inauguration of the office. Mr. Rao will spell out the programmes of BRS on the second day. The party has made arrangements to host about 1,500 invitees comprising Ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs and other elected representatives. They were given accommodation at various hotels, sources said.

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.