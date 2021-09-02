KCR lays stone for TRS Bhavan in New Delhi

Hyderabad

TRS only south Indian party to have such facility in the national capital

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao laid the foundation for the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) office in New Delhi on Thursday amid chanting of slokas by priests as the top leadership of the party converged in the national capital.

Mr. Rao, who strongly believes in astrology, laid the foundation exactly at 1.48 p.m. as the leaders and the cadre raised slogans of ‘Jai Telangana’ and ‘Desh ka neta KCR’. His family, including his wife and son and IT Minister, K.T. Rama Rao, were among the present. He went to New Delhi in a special flight on Wednesday afternoon.

Apart from Mr. Rao, party secretary-general and MP K. Keshav Rao, Ministers -- Mahmood Ali, Vemula Prashanth Reddy, G. Jagadeeshwar Reddy, Ch. Malla Reddy, V. Srinivas Goud, Sabitha Indra Reddy, Satyavathi Rathod, and Planning Board vice chairman B. Vinod Kumar, Rajya Sabha MP Santosh Kumar Joginapally and all party Parliament members were among those present.

The building, coming up on 1,200 sq.mts., is being constructed on the land allotted by the Centre. This is very near to the Samajdwadi Party building and the Vasant Vihar Metro.

Telangana Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy said that they have permission for a three-storied building given the restrictions in the area and it will consist of a conference hall, audio visual theatre and a library apart from offices for the top leadership.

Mr. Reddy said the TRS Bhavan will function as a research centre for and the party will try to propagate innovative welfare schemes launched in Telangana for the country to replicate.

Interestingly, TRS is the only political party from south India to have its own party bhavan in the national capital. Though the Telugu Desam Party (TDP)., which once was the main opposition party in the Parliament, too never came up with the idea. Other South Indian parties like the AIADMK, DMK and the Deve Gowda led Janata Dal (Secular) that played a key role in the governments at the Centre too don’t have their own party bhavans in the national capital.