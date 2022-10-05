KCR launches his new party to foray into national politics

K. Chandrasekhar Rao said the party was renamed with a view to expand its activities nationwide

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao today launched his Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), renaming the existing Telangana Rashtra Samiti founded by him, marking his foray into national politics.

The launch of the new party was announced by him at the appointed time - 1.19 PM - after the general body meeting of TRS adopted a resolution. Mr. Rao moved a one line resolution and later read out the full text of the objective when the meeting gave its approval by a round of applause.

Mr. Rao said the party was renamed with a view to expand its activities nationwide. Former Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and president of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi Thol. Thirumavalavan greeted M.r Rao as soon as the announcement was made. Both of them had arrived here previous night. Leaders of farmers organisations from various States were also present.

Sources said Mr. Rao told the meeting that politics had become recreation for several parties in the country. But, it was a task for him to fulfil. He regretted that the plight of farmers was pathetic. Therefore, the BRS will march ahead with welfare of farmers as its main agenda.

It was unfortunate that Telangana continued to depend on processed food imported from abroad despite having immense food security. Maharashtra and Karnataka will be the priority States for BRS to improve the lot of farmers. “Let us work for the welfare of farmers in the two States first”.

Mr. Rao also said many people questioned him for restricting the programmes of TRS government to Telangana when he toured several parts of the country, sources added.

Mr. Kumaraswamy appreciated the programmes of the State government and wanted them to be replicated throughout the country. He described Mr. Rao as a visionary and wished success of BRS.

A letter with the resolution signed by 283 participants of the general body meeting and the amended constitution of the party incorporating the name change was addressed to the Election Commission on the occasion.

The launch of the new party was criticised by rival parties of TRS. The Telangana Congress committee president A. Revanth Reddy said Mr. Rao refused to recognise the existence of Telangana by renaming the party. Otherwise, the name `Telangana’ was part of the lifestyle of people of the State.

The BJP Parliamentary board member and Rajya Sabha member K. Laxman said it was end of the road for TRS in the State. The party was launched to unite unemployed political leaders in other States.

The announcement was celebrated by enthusiastic supporters across the State.