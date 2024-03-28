KCR, KTR may be named A1 and A2 in phone tapping case: Madhu Yashki

March 28, 2024 06:35 am | Updated 06:35 am IST - HYDERABAD

Congress senior leader and former MP Madhu Yashki Goud has hinted at the inclusion of the BRS chief and former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, and working president K.T. Rama Rao as Accused-1 and Accused-2 in a phone tapping case. He claimed that during the BRS regime, even routine decisions such as police constable transfers required former minister KTR’s approval. He observed that legal troubles may be imminent for the father-son duo.

During an informal conversation with the media at the Gandhi Bhavan here on Wednesday, he revealed that Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy had approached him to contest from Bhuvanagiri as the Congress MP candidate, an offer he declined. He highlighted perceived disparities in governance, particularly in representation and opportunities for marginalised communities.

Further, Mr. Goud raised concerns about corruption under the previous BRS rule, alleging the presence of pro-BRS officials in various departments in the State currently. He hinted at potential inquiries into large-scale corruption committed by the previous BRS government following the impending Lok Sabha elections.

Referring to the arrest of BRS MLC K. Kavitha in the Delhi liquor scam, he said that Kavitha claimed it was a fake case but did not deny her role in the scam. The Congress senior leader also made it clear that the party found fault with the central government for the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal only before the Lok Sabha election but not the investigation into the liquor scam.

