KCR, KTR are anti-nationals, says MP

Member of Parliament Dharmapuri Arvind said if TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his son and party working president K.T. Rama Rao supported those who were talking against the country, then they would be described as “anti-nationals”.

He said they were hobnobbing with MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi and his brother, who were acting against the interests of the nation.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, he said when the entire nation was celebrating the removal of Article 370, the former MP expressed disagreement with the Centre’s decision through his tweet.

Talking on renaming Nizamabad, he said they would rename it as Indur, claiming that they would be honouring people’s wish by doing so.

Mr. Arvind earlier visited Gundaram where some unidentified persons defaced the statute of Mahatma Gandhi.

On the railway work in his constituency, he said the Railway Ministry has agreed to halt Lokmanya Tilak Express at Metpally and Korutla. He thanked the Railway authorities for their quick response.

“When I brought the issue of railway over-bridge at Madhavanagar to the notice of railway authorities, they asked us to wait till the completion of four-lane road between Nizamabad and Dichpally,” he said.