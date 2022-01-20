‘KCR Kit a model for nation’

Institutional deliveries increased by 22%, says Harish Rao

Health Minister T. Harish Rao has said that KCR Kit being extended to lactating mothers is a model for the nation and because of the scheme, institutional deliveries have increased by 22% in the State.

Mr. Harish Rao visited the government hospital at Gajwel in Siddipet district on Wednesday and examined the services being extended to patients.

“Quality healthcare is being extended after formation of Telangana. Under KCR Kit, ₹13,000 for female child and ₹12,000 for male child are being given in addition to 16 items. After delivery, mothers along with children are dropped at home under Amma Odi,” said the Minister.

Talking about the coronavirus situation in Telangana, he said that there was no need to worry. “The symptoms will be mild. Testing is being conducted at Primary Health Centres (PHCs). About two crore testing kits and one crore home isolation kits are ready. Many will be treated with home isolation kits. Admit in hospitals only when the condition is serious. All the COVID beds are attached with oxygen. ICU beds have also been kept ready,” said Mr Harish Rao while speaking to mediapersons after visiting the hospital.

The Minister appreciated the medical staff at the government hospital for performing about 400 deliveries every month.

MLC Yadava Reddy and Forest Development Corporation chairman V. Pratap Reddy were among those present.