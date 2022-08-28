KCR killing democracy: Chugh

‘The way KCR tried to disrupt Nadda’s public meeting shows his arrogance’

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
August 28, 2022 19:37 IST

BJP national general secretary and in-charge of Telangana Tarun Chugh accused Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao of being autocratic who has thrown all democratic norms to the winds, shattered by the rise of BJP in Telangana.

In a release here on Sunday, Mr. Chugh said that the Chief Minister’s anti-democratic and fascist nature came to the fore when he tried his best to disrupt the public meeting of party national president J.P. Nadda in Warangal on Saturday.

“The meeting was held after the intervention of the High Court. But, the very thought of creating hurdles for the public meeting to be addressed by the national president of the ‘world’s largest political party’ shows KCR’s arrogance. The mammoth success of the public meeting and the way people heard the speakers reflect the intensity of anger that they have against the incumbent government. If KCR thinks that BJP could be intimidated by the police-government nexus, he is mistaken,” said Mr. Chugh.

The BJP leader also said that the sequence of events reminded him of the Nizam times. “It reminds us of the times of the last Nizam of Hyderabad who was thrown out due to his autocratic rule. KCR will soon meet the same fate. People of the State are frustrated with the dynastic rule here and at the first opportunity, will overthrow this government. TRS’ days are numbered,” he said.

