KCR, Jagan deliberate on key issues

Telangana and Andha Pradesh Chief Ministers K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy respectively on Thursday studied the proposals put forth by committees comprising irrigation engineers of two States on diversion of Godavari water to Srisailam.

At least four proposals were prepared by the panels as a follow up to the deliberations of the two Chief Ministers here on June 28 on diversion of waters, sources said.

The three-hour meeting of Mr. Rao and Mr. Reddy at the former’s bungalow here is said to have discussed the offtake point of water, cost saving that could be ensured in shifting of water to identified places and smooth flow of water.

The meeting also discussed the pending issues in AP Reorganisation Act. The Chief Ministers went into obstacles issue-wise and the way forward.

The division of AP Bhavan in New Delhi and other institutions listed in Schedules 9 and 10 of the Act and sharing of power dues between the two States were the other issues that were discussed.

The discussion on AP Reorganisation Act was listed on the agenda in the context of a meeting convened by the Union Home Ministry with Chief Secretaries and other senior officials of the two States on the pending issues in the legislation at New Delhi on August 8.

TRS Member of Parliament J. Santosh Kumar and former MP B. Vinod Kumar and YSR Congress MPs Mithun Reddy and Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy were also present.