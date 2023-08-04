KCR is worse than Andhra leaders: Eatala

August 04, 2023 06:18 am | Updated 06:18 am IST - HYDERABAD

BJP MLA and former Minister Eatala Rajender alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is worse than the ‘rulers’ of united Andhra Pradesh.

“Confining Assembly sessions to only three days shows how much Mr. Rao is scared about discussing public issues in the House. He is trying to instill faith among people but they are not ready to believe him any more,” said Mr. Rajender while speaking to reporters at media point in the Assembly on Thursday.

Accusing the government of violating their rights and humiliating them by not inviting them to the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting and not allotting them room, the BJP MLA said that even Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy did not respond positively when called. He recalled how the previous governments used to allot rooms to all political parties.

“The State has witnessed heavy rains and floods like never before. But, despite deaths, heavy loss of crops and cattle, the government has been failing to address people’s problems. We have visited Nirmal, Bhupalapally, Warangal and Hanamkonda districts, where the devastation was immense. Mancherial, Chennur and Mulugu were inundated due to the Kaleshwaram project,” said Mr. Rajender

