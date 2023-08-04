HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KCR is worse than Andhra leaders: Eatala

August 04, 2023 06:18 am | Updated 06:18 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

BJP MLA and former Minister Eatala Rajender alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is worse than the ‘rulers’ of united Andhra Pradesh.

“Confining Assembly sessions to only three days shows how much Mr. Rao is scared about discussing public issues in the House. He is trying to instill faith among people but they are not ready to believe him any more,” said Mr. Rajender while speaking to reporters at media point in the Assembly on Thursday.

Accusing the government of violating their rights and humiliating them by not inviting them to the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting and not allotting them room, the BJP MLA said that even Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy did not respond positively when called. He recalled how the previous governments used to allot rooms to all political parties.

“The State has witnessed heavy rains and floods like never before. But, despite deaths, heavy loss of crops and cattle, the government has been failing to address people’s problems. We have visited Nirmal, Bhupalapally, Warangal and Hanamkonda districts, where the devastation was immense. Mancherial, Chennur and Mulugu were inundated due to the Kaleshwaram project,” said Mr. Rajender

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.