KCR is the real traitor of Telangana, says Eatala Rajender

February 02, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Former Minister and BJP Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender charged that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was the “real traitor” of Telangana for having dumped all the other leaders who were part of the joint action committee formed to agitate for the separate state on Thursday.

“Where are Kodandaram, Vimalakka, Manda Krishna Madiga and others now? I never lost an election when I was with the TRS/BRS but there was an effort to defeat me in 2018 elections by KCR who went to the extent of even financing my opponent. So, it was he who had backstabbed,” he alleged.

Praising the Central Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Mr. Rajender said it was a “practical” budget without making any grandiose promises. “Prime Minister Modi could have used this Budget promising sops to win a popular vote but he never gave assurances which he could not have kept,” he claimed.

Despite the COVID pandemic and the uncertain global economy due to the Russia-Ukraine war, the country was in a sound financial health due to the Central government not being profligate managing to reduce the fiscal deficit considerably. This was in sharp contrast to the situation in Telangana, he said.

“Did not KCR take a revenue surplus TS into deep debt which has increased by 28.8% in the last nine years after taking all kinds of loans to the tune of 5 lakh crore. Telangana has the highest inflation as has been revealed in the union budget. This is when the Centre’s debt got reduced by 1.4% during the same period,” he said at a press conference.

The former Minister charged the BRS government with misusing the public money by giving the ‘Rythu Bandhu’ to affluent sections whereas it has not been issuing old-age pensions since last year. He was ready to quit politics if the government proves round-the-clock free power is being given to agriculture sector as it is a “total lie”.

The BRS government is devoid of proper social representation with barely a couple of ministers from the weaker sections whereas the Modi Government has 27 ministers from the other backward classes itself. Mr. Rajender said he was ready for a public debate on the assets since 2014 and now between KCR and him.