KCR is projecting Ambedkar as villain: Revanth

Claiming that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was projecting B.R. Ambedkar, father of the Indian Constitution, as a villain, Telangana Congress chief A. Revanth Reddy said this had been expected of a CM who had not attended the birth anniversary of Ambedkar even once in the last seven years.

In a statement here, he rejected the argument of TRS leaders that Mr. Rao was merely suggesting changes and recalled that the Chief Minister had demanded a whole new constitution. “Constitution of India, which was impeccably drafted by the visionary and apostle of equality, . B. R. Ambedkar, was among the country’s most sacred of books. KCR’s demand was an insult,” he said.

Mr. Reddy termed Mr. Rao a feudal and said such thoughts of changing the Constitution totally would come to no one but feudal lords. The Indian Constitution provided equality to all, a fact that was still unacceptable to people with a feudal mindset. “One should note that many upright IAS and IPS officers from Telangana had openly resented the bias and took voluntary retirement from service unable to stand the KCR diktat,” he alleged. Mr. Reddy said KCR had only tried to play to the gallery by mentioning that the NDA Government was making amendments to implement their hidden agenda. But he was merely running a BJP government in Telangana by dancing to the tunes of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, he alleged.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders and workers held a protest against KCR across the State burning his effigies. AICC Secretary Sampath Kumar held a protest in Jogulamba Gadwal district and cleansed the Ambedkar statue with milk. Mahila Congress chief Sunita Rao and others held a funeral procession of KCR against his remarks. A deeksha was also held at party headquarters Gandhi Bhavan.