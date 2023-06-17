ADVERTISEMENT

KCR is no friend of Modi: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

June 17, 2023 07:47 am | Updated 07:47 am IST - HYDERABAD

The BJP leader said there cannot be any friendship between KCR and PM Modi as they are as different as chalk and cheese.

The Hindu Bureau

Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Telangana BJP President Bandi Sanjay Kumar sensed a conspiracy behind Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “friend” observing that it could be a political gameplan to arrest the growing popularity of the party in the State on Friday.

Addressing partymen of the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency accompanied by former Union Minister Prakash Javadekar and others to highlight the achievements of the Narendra Modi Government in the last nine years, the BJP leader said there cannot be any friendship between KCR and Mr. Modi as they are as different as chalk and cheese.

“For Mr. Modi, the country comes first and there are no charges against any of the Ministers in the Union Cabinet whereas for the Chief Minister, the family comes first. If KCR is a friend of Mr. Modi, why did he refuse to attend Niti Aayog meeting and did not receive him at the airport?,” he questioned.

With the elections getting near, the Chief Minister was into fresh political gimmicks, he said and charged that the TS had been destroyed under his rule. Mr. Sanjay Kumar promised that if his party was elected to power, all the existing welfare schemes would be continued and the Dharani portal would be rectified to make it useful for the farmers.

Instead of explaining about the BRS Government’s achievements in the last nine years, the Chief Minister had been criticising the Centre and touring other states for political reasons, he said. Mr. Javadekar urged people to compare Mr. Modi’s ‘clean’ rule with KCR Government facing several charges.

