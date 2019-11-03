KCR is likely to sell away even Singareni soon, says Bhatti

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has warned that all the public sector undertakings (PSUs) and corporations were under threat and feared that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao may put them up for sale soon.

At a press conference here, he alleged that the attitude of the Chief Minister is precisely suggesting that he would ‘sell’ Telangana’s properties to private parties. “Today it is RTC and tomorrow it may be Singareni Collieries,” he charged.

Mr. Bhatti said the RTC had run into losses in the last six years of KCR rule while it had served people with aplomb all these years. The RTC was not built in a day but lakhs of employees over the years had built it with the purpose of serving the people, he said and the CM has no right to play with its existence.

All such major decisions have to be discussed in the Assembly, he demanded and urged Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao to call the employees for a discussion to save the organisation. RTC has run into losses because of the government and due to the employees faults. In fact, employees are demanding what KCR has promised them during the agitation and later as the Chief Minister.

Debt burden

The CLP leader also alleged that Telangana State has been turned into a debt State with ₹ 3 lakh crores in just six years and he feared that the CM would double that debt by the end of his term. It is time people to question for their future, he said. He blamed KCR for the deaths of RTC employees after the strike started. But for his adamant attitude, ridicule and threatening tone the employees wouldn’t have taken the extreme step, he said.

Opposition parties are supporting the strike as they see the demands are justified, he said.