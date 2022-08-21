KCR is anti-farmer, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Northeast States Development G. Kishan Reddy, Telangana BJP president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar and others visit the Ujjaini Mahakali Temple for darshan in Secunderabad on Sunday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao of being “anti-farmer” denying farmers the benefit of ‘PM Fasal Bima Yojana’ (crop insurance scheme) and not purchasing paddy at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) prescribed by the Centre.

“If you elect our party to power in the next elections, I promise you that our government will buy every single kilo of paddy being produced by the farmers and implement the farm insurance scheme,” he promised at a public meeting in Munugode on Sunday.

After formally welcoming Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy into the party by offering him the saffron scarf, giving him a bear hug and greeting the people holding his hand, Mr. Shah urged the gathering to ensure the former is elected again and singularly focused on KCR’s election promises and the family rule during his speech.

“Mr. Rajgopal Reddy joining us is the beginning of the end of the KCR regime. The next election will have our Chief Minister under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and I will guarantee you that the corrupt government of KCR will vanish. Our government will also celebrate the Telangana Liberation Day on September 17,” he said.

The Home Minister said KCR was “scared” of the Majlis Party and hence had not celebrated the Liberation Day anniversary all these years. “KCR and company are known for forgetting the promises made — are you getting unemployment stipend of ₹ 3,000? What happened to superspeciality hospital in every district, is there one in Nalgonda? Two-bedroom housing scheme is not happening but obstacles are being placed in constructing toilets sanctioned by the Modi government,” he charged.

Reminding the gathering about KCR’s promise of making a Dalit as Chief Minister, Mr. Shah said even after KCR, it will be his son KTR ( K.T. Rama Rao) who will become the CM and not a Dalit. “Tribals have been denied their land rights and employment opportunities are restricted to KCR’s family. Why should Telangana bear the burden of this dynastic rule? His Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project has become an ATM,” he alleged.

The country’s highest petrol price was in Telangana because the State government had not cut taxes despite the Modi government cutting taxes twice to bring the prices down. Telangana was also reeling in debt despite the Centre sanctioning ₹ 2 lakh crore, he claimed and appealed to the people to strengthen the hands of Mr. Modi by voting for Mr. Rajgopal Reddy and the BJP to help the Lotus bloom here. Senior leader P. Muralidhar Rao translated his Hindi speech into Telugu.

Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, in his address, said that Prime Minister Modi or BJP does not give directions to ED (Enforcement Directorate) or CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) and “those who commit wrongs will only have to fear them”.

“Why are you (KCR) afraid or keep taking the law enforcement and investigative agencies’ names all the time if you are above board,” he asked. Mr. Shah has come here to start the battle to wrest Telangana from the clutches of KCR and his family and the entire Telangana will give suitable answer to the regime soon, he observed.

“I did not do any wrong and I have not sold myself. I have resigned for the sake of the constituency development and to save democracy. This is a historic day to save Telangana from the hands of a single family. KCR woke up only because I had resigned. This is a righteous war against him and his family. TRS does not have the guts to declare its party candidate till now,” said Mr. Rajgopal Reddy.

Rajya Sabha MP K. Laxman claimed KCR’s meeting the previous day was a “big failure” and accused the CM of resorting to false charges against the Central government in his speech. Telangna BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and others also spoke.