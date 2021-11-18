KCR is ‘anti-farmer’ with no clue on marketing: Eatala

HYDERABAD

18 November 2021 22:30 IST

‘People don’t trust his shifting stances on agriculture’

Former Minister and newly re-elected from Huzurabad on the BJP platform Eatala Rajender came down heavily on Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, calling him ‘anti-farmer’ and accused him of trying to shift his own failures at the Centre by staging ‘protest drama’ at Indira Park, instead of providing succour to beleaguered paddy farmers awaiting procurement for several days.

“Farmers are in distress for the last 45 days and worried about their produce out in the open which is getting spoilt, but we have a Chief Minister shamelessly and irresponsibly not doing his duty and protesting at the same 'Dharna Chowk' which he said was not required for the last seven years. It is an effort to make people forget the bypoll loss and divert their attention, however, historical events are not easily forgotten and a right lesson will be taught,” he said.

Addressing his first press conference at the BJP office, Mr. Rajender said Mr. Rao may want to declare a 'war' against the Centre, but he should realise his own ‘downfall’ had begun as the Telangana people were not going to trust his ‘shifting stances’ and ‘falsehoods’ on agriculture any more. Referring to ‘double speak’ on farm laws, growing fine rice, cotton or maize, he said. “There is no future for your party or your family in the coming days.”.

Pointing out that the CM had spoken of farmers growing one crore metric tonnes of paddy due to power and water availability on the floor of the Assembly, he said: “Stand by your own promises. Farmers grew paddy because of good rains and not due to any lift irrigation project. Did he (CM) show any foresight about how to market excess production? Policies especially those concerning agriculture should be based on scientific inputs and not on whims and fancies of the CM," he charged.

In any case, the Centre had committed to purchase any amount of raw rice but not boiled rice for which TS had to make alternative arrangement bringing in new technology and awareness programme about which nothing had been done till date. "There is no money with this government due to Mr. Rao's profligate policies to take up drip irrigation, soil testing or even provide farm insurance. A sum of ₹513 crore was returned to the Centre as the government could not give matching grant which could have ensured ₹905 crore aid to the farmers,” explained the BJP leader.

Except for ‘Rythu Bandu’, the TRS government had ignored other development modes including developing horticulture and aspects like polyhouses et al. “Reality is whenever funds are released for ‘Rythu Bandhu’ other welfare schemes like mid-day meals, mess charges to students, proper food in residential schools and bill payments are held up for months,” alleged Mr. Rajender.

Farm loan waiver was halted after just ₹500 crore was disbursed when projected amount was ₹24,000 crore forcing the farmers to depend on money lenders and chit funds again as banks were reluctant to disburse loans, he added.