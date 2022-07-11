KCR is a failure as Chief Minister: Jeevan Reddy

Congress party senior leader and MLC T. Jeevan Reddy alleged that K. Chandrasekhar Rao is the most incapable and a failure as Chief Minister and failed to get implemented the promises made during the formation of separate State.

“Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao, who was expected to review the flood situation in the State, instead has focused on criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is nothing but diversionary tactics. He had done nothing when seven mandals belonging to Telangana were merged in Andhra Pradesh along with Sileru power project,” said Mr. Jeevan Reddy, while speaking to reporters here on Monday at Congress Legislature Party (CLP) office.

“The State fell into a debt trap due to the huge investment of ₹ 1.2 lakh crore on Kaleshwaram project, which was designed with ₹ 38,000 crore. No irrigation project in the State got national status. ITIR corridor has not been established. All these stand as testimony to the failure of the Chief Minister,” said Mr. Jeevan Reddy.

Alleging that the Chief Minister had failed to fulfill the election promises, the Congress MLA wondered how Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao had offered Ministerial post to opposition MLA Talasani Srinivas Yadav in the past.