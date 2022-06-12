KCR is a BJP agent: Uttam

CM strengthened TRS by purchasing MLAs, MPs: Nalgonda MP

Unable to cheat the people of Telangana through his web of deception, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is now trying to divert their attention from real issues by floating a national party, Nalgonda MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged.

Speaking to the media on Sunday during Rachabanda and his Rythu Bharosa Yatra in Nalgonda Lok Sabha constituency, he said that KCR made Telangana a debt-ridden State through his mis-governance and inefficiency and now, wants to ruin the country, which the BJP was already doing.

Mr. Uttam Reddy challenged KCR to show one scheme that his government has successfully and fully implemented. “KCR has been surviving on fake promises and false claims for the last eight years. At a time when people of Telangana have decided to throw TRS out of power in the next elections, KCR is dreaming of becoming the Prime Minister,” he said.

The Congress MP charged that TRS acted as a ‘refugee camp’ for the disgruntled and unhappy leaders of Congress, TDP and other parties. Except for a few districts of North Telangana, TRS has no strong presence and has been reduced to a sub-regional party.

He also said that KCR strengthened TRS by purchasing MLAs, MPs and other elected representatives of Congress and TDP. Stating that the TRS has accumulated huge wealth, he asked whether KCR was planning to use that money to purchase MLAs from parties across India to call itself a national party.

Mr. Reddy alleged that KCR and his family became super rich in no time while Telangana State turned bankrupt with debts of over ₹5 lakh crore in eight years.

“Is KCR trying to replicate the same disastrous model in the rest of the country?” he asked. “KCR’s idea of a third front has faced rejection by almost all regional parties as nobody trusts him. He is considered an agent of BJP and a follower of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he added.