KCR invites ryot from AP for dinner

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday called up a progressive farmer Uppala Prasad Rao of Ghantasalapalem village in Krishna district to inquire about his experiences in paddy cultivation by direct sowing method.

Mr. Prasada Rao was said to be putting in special efforts in dairying and allied activities of agriculture beside regular farming by direct sowing method for the last four decades.

The Chief Minister enquired about investment and yields from Mr. Prasada Rao during their ten minute talk with a view to replicate his model of farming in Telangana, sources said.

The Chief Minister invited Mr. Prasada Rao for dinner by sending him a car in two days.