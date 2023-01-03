KCR instigated TS people, insulted AP people for political gain: Bandi

January 03, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday accused Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao of raking up the Telangana sentiment and reaping the political dividend by criticising people of Andhra Pradesh, but was now seeking to lure the same people into his fledgling Bharat Rastra Samiti (BRS) .

“KCR has provoked and instigated the Telangana people against the Andhra people insulting their food and other habits to gain political mileage. Those from AP who joined in BRS should be asked if they have forgotten the insults made, have they applied their minds before coming here,” he wondered.

The BJP chief questioned how a BRS State president for AP could be appointed when it has no Telangana president or a national president. “It only reflects the kind of party it is. Telangana word has been conveniently cast aside. Even ‘Jai Telangana’ slogans have been forgotten,” he criticised, at a press conference held at the party office.

KCR had destroyed TS on every front, pushed a budget surplus state into a deep debt, had a dubious record in school education, unemployment, farmer suicides, atrocities against women and others, he charged and asked if the CM sought to replicate the same in other states too.

“What he has done for TS? People have realised the political bankruptcy, so KCR changed the party name to BRS. How many got Dalit Bandhu? How many got jobs? Does he intend to push the country into debt, ensure liquor flow unhindered and do shady real estate deals?,” he sought to know.

The Karimnagar MP poked holes in the free power scheme and claimed that nowhere round the clock power was available. “Government departments alone owe ₹20,000 crore to state power distribution companies and their total debt is about ₹60,000 crore because of KCR’s shortsighted policies. Free power in farms and back breaking power bills at home due to recent hikes,” he remarked.

With regard to KCR’s claims on country’s irrigation potential, Mr. Sanjay Kumar said the former had increased the cost of Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project from ₹30,000 crore to ₹1 lakh crore with little benefits to show as the water available was due to floods. The Palamuru-Rangareddy project was forgotten while a pact was signed with AP for 299 tmc ft of Krishna water when double the amount was available.

“The very fact that number of borewells had increased to 23 lakh from 18 lakh in 2014 exposes the hollowness of KCR government claims about irrigation projects. The liquor income has touched ₹44,000 crore from ₹10,000 crore, but there is no fee reimbursement or stipend for unemployed. We reached a situation where salaries are not paid on time,” added the BJP chief.