KCR inspects progress of works of TRS party office in New Delhi

TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has inspected the progress of works pertaining to the party’s office in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister, who is camping in the national capital, visited the TRS party office being constructed in Vasant Vihar. He went round the building and enquired about the progress of works with the representatives of the construction agency. He is understood to have made several suggestions for enhancing the aesthetic look of the building that would house the party.

Mr. Rao flew to New Delhi on Tuesday after paying floral tributes to Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav in Uttar Pradesh. He was accompanied by Minister V. Prashanth Reddy, Rajya Sabha members J. Santosh Kumar, D. Damodar Rao and P. Ravichandra and Vaastu expert Suddala Sudhakar Teja during the visit.