KCR inspects facilities at Yadadri temple

CM suggests improvements in the infrastructure at the temple complex in Telangana

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has suggested several modifications/improvements in the infrastructure that is being developed at the Yadadri temple.

With little over a month left for the formal inauguration of the renovated temple, the Chief Minister on Monday inspected the ongoing works and conducted a detailed review on their progress. He went gave suggestions to the officials concerned in different aspects relating to the amenities that should be put in place for the convenience of pilgrims.

He made an aerial survey of the temple and the areas abutting it on Monday before reviewing the progress of the works. He offered prayers to the presiding deity Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy at Balalayam where he was offered the traditional poornakumbha swagatham. The Chief Minister inspected the works going round the temple complex on foot.

He was specially focused on the renovation works at the main temple and sanctum sanctorum. Inspecting Kalyana Katta, Pushkarini and other places, the Chief Minister gave several suggestions on the minor modifications that should be made.

He went round the venue of Sudarshana Yagam, the traditional rite that would be performed ahead of the formal opening of the temple, as also the arrangements that were being made for setting up yagasala in the 75-acre sprawling site. Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao later inspected ongoing works on annadana satrams and bus stand. He visited the pushkarini where he wanted the officials to ensure that separate bathrooms were set up for men and women who take a holy dip in the pushkarini.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Finance Special Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao, CMO Principal Secretary Narsing Rao and other senior officials and MLAs during his visit.