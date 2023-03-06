KCR inaccessible to people and elected representatives, alleges Congress

March 06, 2023 12:34 am | Updated 12:34 am IST

The Congress party criticised Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, accusing him of being inaccessible to people and elected representatives for over eight years.

“Mr. Rao will be remembered in history for never interacting with common people or even the elected representatives like MLAs and MPs. He postponed the inauguration of the new Secretariat to skip meeting people during the present term,” claimed AICC Implementation Committee chairman A. Maheshwar Reddy while interacting with media persons on the sidelines of ‘Haath Se Haath Jodo’ Telangana Poru Yatra in Nirmal.

Mr. Reddy also alleged that the ruling BRS MLAs and ministers are imitating their boss, Mr. Rao, in avoiding common people. However, Pragathi Bhavan is open to contractors and brokers, who have unrestricted access, he alleged, and challenged the Chief Minister to make the list of Pragathi Bhavan’s visitors public to refute his claims.

Former Deputy Chief Minister, Damodar Rajanarasimha alleged that the BRS and BJP aree pursuing divisive politics to divide society on the basis of religion, caste, class, language and region. He said the Congress party empowered the common people, especially the oppressed classes, by bringing in effective legislations. He cited the example of the previous Congress-led UPA govt. introducing laws such as the Right to Education, Right to Information, Food Security Act, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, and other laws that empowered people.

Similarly, the Congress government in the undivided Andhra Pradesh introduced SC/ST Sub-Plan, also known as Indiramma Kalalu, to give a financial commitment to the welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. However, he said BRS govt. brought laws like the Private Universities Act to help the corporate sector, he alleged.