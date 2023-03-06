ADVERTISEMENT

KCR inaccessible to people and elected representatives, alleges Congress

March 06, 2023 12:34 am | Updated 12:34 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Senior Congress leaders N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, Damodar Rajnarsimha and Maheshwar Reddy participating in ‘Haath Se Haath Jodo’ Telangana Poru Yatra in Nirmal.

HYDERABAD

The Congress party criticised Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, accusing him of being inaccessible to people and elected representatives for over eight years.

“Mr. Rao will be remembered in history for never interacting with common people or even the elected representatives like MLAs and MPs. He postponed the inauguration of the new Secretariat to skip meeting people during the present term,” claimed AICC Implementation Committee chairman A. Maheshwar Reddy while interacting with media persons on the sidelines of ‘Haath Se Haath Jodo’ Telangana Poru Yatra in Nirmal.

Mr. Reddy also alleged that the ruling BRS MLAs and ministers are imitating their boss, Mr. Rao, in avoiding common people. However, Pragathi Bhavan is open to contractors and brokers, who have unrestricted access, he alleged, and challenged the Chief Minister to make the list of Pragathi Bhavan’s visitors public to refute his claims.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Deputy Chief Minister, Damodar Rajanarasimha alleged that the BRS and BJP aree pursuing divisive politics to divide society on the basis of religion, caste, class, language and region. He said the Congress party empowered the common people, especially the oppressed classes, by bringing in effective legislations. He cited the example of the previous Congress-led UPA govt. introducing laws such as the Right to Education, Right to Information, Food Security Act, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, and other laws that empowered people.

Similarly, the Congress government in the undivided Andhra Pradesh introduced SC/ST Sub-Plan, also known as Indiramma Kalalu, to give a financial commitment to the welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. However, he said BRS govt. brought laws like the Private Universities Act to help the corporate sector, he alleged.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US