KCR in farmhouse and KTR on social media while government is in the field: Mahesh Goud

Published - September 03, 2024 09:10 pm IST - Hyderabad

KTR has forgotten his social responsibility and stuck to social media blaming everyone working here, says TPCC working president

The Hindu Bureau

TPCC working president and MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan on Tuesday (September 3).  

TPCC working president and MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud said a tragic calamity has struck Telangana but Leader of the Opposition K. Chandrashekhar Rao has not come out to assist the government or in reaching out to the people in distress.

Addressing a press conference here, he alleged that people were wondering why KCR has confined himself to farmhouse and they are further amused the way BRS working president K. T. Rama Rao is posting on ‘X’ sitting somewhere in England.

He said KTR’s irresponsible posts were laughable as he is just trying to be in the media rather than making some positive suggestions to help people. KTR has forgotten his social responsibility and stuck to social media blaming everyone working here.

Mr. Goud said Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy was on the ground while the Ministers had been working day-in and day-out undertaking relief measures. The Chief Minister himself spent two days in the district, he said and reminded that KCR did not come out of his house when floods damaged large parts of Hyderabad.

The MLC also suggested to the BRS leadership to see how Leader of the Opposition in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy was visiting the flood-affected areas and reassuring people.

