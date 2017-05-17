KCR immune to farmers’ problems: Uttam

The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief N. Uttam Kumar Reddy has accused the government of being insensitive to the farmers’ problems so much that a farmer had tried to commit suicide in front of the Chief Minister’s residence as he had no other option left.

In a statement here, he said, Mallesh, the poor farmer from Gadwal district who tried to commit suicide on Tuesday showcased the plight of farmers in Telangana and an unresponsive government. “The Chief Minister has become immune to farmers problems and he just doesn’t care about them resulting in farmers suicides and suicide attempts,” he said.

Mr. Reddy said the farmer tried to meet the Chief Minister several times in vain as the CM doesn’t give audience to farmers or general public to understand their problems. In fact, even the Nizamabad MP Kavita had promised the same farmer assistance from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and since then he has been doing rounds of the CM’s residence but never got the entry.

Mr. Reddy asked the CM to realise the gravity of situation and visit the farmers and their market yards to give them confidence. “Instead of reaching out to farmers the CM calls his followers and plans strategies for next Kharif even as farmers commit suicides now.”