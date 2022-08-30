KCR ignores TS ryots: Revanth 

ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana Congress president A. Reva nth Reddy said the Chief Minister, K. Chandrashekhar Rao was trying to pave for his national political ambitions using the money of Telangana taxpayers while ignoring the farmers and soldiers here and distributing money to farmers and soldiers in other states.

“The CM has not visited the families of Telangana farmers who committed suicide or martyrs of the state who laid their lives for the nation but wants to promote himself in other states paying compensation to the farmers and martyrs there,” he said. “What wrong did the farmers and soldiers of this state do that they don’t get the compensation while others get it.”

At a press conference here, Mr. Reddy ridiculed the CM’s claim of spreading the Telangana Development model in the country and asked if looting money in the name of the Kaleshwaram project and suppressing the rights of farmers, students and the opposition the was the model he wanted to spread.

At the same time, the BJP led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was trying to enter Telangana with the Gujarat Development Model, which is full of the blood of Hindus and Muslims killed during the Gujarat riots and the society is divided for ever. “People should be wary of both these forces and reject them,” he said.

The TPCC president said the BJP and TRS have an open understanding to relegate the real issues to the background in the Munugode bypoll by raising the emotions based on religion, region and caste. Both parties have co nstituted defection committees to buy the leaders of different parties spending huge sums making a mockery of the election process. This was part of Prashant Kishore’s plan to create a West Bengal-like situation where the BJP will ensure that it takes the opposition seats and TRS will win to work in favour of the BJP.

“But we will continue to raise people’s issues and failures of both the BJP and the TRS to keep the real agenda alive. As a part of it the Congress leaders will visit every home in Munugode from September 1 with a pamphlet of TRS promises and failures over the last eight years including double bedroom houses, farm loan waivers, and the killing of the Srisailam Left Bank Canal by KCR,” he said.

Mr. Reddy said KCR had killed all the democratic institutions and the norms by not inviting the local MLAs and MPs to the inauguration of Collectorates. A senior leader like D. Sreedhar Babu was house-arrested when CM opened Pedda Palli Collectorate. “He has turned government programmes into TRS party programmes and we want the Speaker to take action against the police who arrested Mr. Sreedhar Babu and other leaders.”

‘Drama over power bills’

Nalgonda MP, N. Uttam Kumar Reddy said the BJP was trying to help the TRS by raking up a five-year-old issue of pending power bills to Andhra Pradesh. The Centre was now asking the TRS government to release the disputed Rs. 6,756 pending power bills to AP so that TRS can rake up the sentiment issue again. He said the BJP instead of speaking about TRS corruption in Kaleshwaram in public meetings should ask the CBI and ED to probe when corruption was so visible.

Mr. Uttam Reddy also criticised Mr. Ghulam Nabi Azad for targeting the Gandhi family after enjoying power for 50 years as a MLA, MP and Union Minister on the trot. “Everyone knows whom does he want to please,” he said.