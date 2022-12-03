KCR ignored those who sacrificed their lives for Telangana: Sharmila

December 03, 2022 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - HYDERABAD

YSRTP president pays tributes to Telangana martyrs

The Hindu Bureau

YSRTP president Y.S. Sharmila accused TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao of neglecting all those who fought for a separate Telangana while his family members were offered plum posts.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mr. Rao did injustice to people who sacrificed their lives for Telangana. Only 500 people were identified as martyrs while more than 1,200 people lost their lives for a separate State. The sacrifice made by Srikanthachary can never be forgotten. The CM offered ministerial berths to those who were against a separate Telangana,” said Ms. Sharmila while paying tributes to Telangana martyrs at Gun Park on Saturday on Srikanthachary’s death anniversary.

She also said that the tagline of ‘Neelu, Nidhulu and Niyamakalu’ of agitation for a separate State was totally neglected by KCR.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US