KCR ignored those who sacrificed their lives for Telangana: Sharmila

December 03, 2022 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

YSRTP president Y.S. Sharmila accused TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao of neglecting all those who fought for a separate Telangana while his family members were offered plum posts.

“Mr. Rao did injustice to people who sacrificed their lives for Telangana. Only 500 people were identified as martyrs while more than 1,200 people lost their lives for a separate State. The sacrifice made by Srikanthachary can never be forgotten. The CM offered ministerial berths to those who were against a separate Telangana,” said Ms. Sharmila while paying tributes to Telangana martyrs at Gun Park on Saturday on Srikanthachary’s death anniversary.

She also said that the tagline of ‘Neelu, Nidhulu and Niyamakalu’ of agitation for a separate State was totally neglected by KCR.

