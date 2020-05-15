‘KCR ignored KRMB panel report on Krishna water’

Hyderabad

15 May 2020 20:13 IST

KRMB report says 73,900 cusecs already utilised from Pothireddypadu, says Nagam

Former minister and Congress leader Nagam Janardhan Reddy has claimed that the sub-committee constituted by the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) has given a report that 73,900 cusecs of water has already been utilised by the Andhra Pradesh government from Pothireddypadu but the government was mum.

Has Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao seen this report and if he has seen why didn’t he react early, Mr. Janardhan Reddy asked at a press conference. He said he had written a letter to the Chief Minister in January itself but there was no response, and he woke up only after another letter was sent to him on May 5.

Showing visuals of the Chief Minister promising help to Andhra Pradesh in his speech in the Assembly, Mr. Reddy asked why didn’t KCR react when AP Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy openly announced his intention to increase withdrawal from Pothireddypadu in December 2019 Assembly sessions of Andhra Pradesh.

Reacting to criticism of earlier governments by the TRS ministers, he said none of them have the personality or the guts to even speak in front of the Chief Minister on any issue. “We can’t expect them to explain the injustice being done by this government,” he said adding they only know to criticise the opposition parties.

Instead of trying to impress KCR, the ministers and MLAs should ask him why the distribution canals have not been taken up for Bheema, Nettempadu and Kalwakurthy projects, he said.

Mr. Reddy said not even 50% of the allocations made to Telangana in Krishna basin were being utilised and advised the Chief Minister not to mete out step-motherly treatment to South Telangana that gave him political life.