KCR hurt at damage to religious structures

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has expressed anguish and dismay at damage to a mosque and temple during demolitions carried out in the Secretariat complex to pave way for construction of new buildings.

In a release, Mr. Rao promised that the government will construct more spacious mosque and temple on larger extent of land at its own expenditure within the complex.

He said he had learnt that the mosque and temple suffered some damage when the debris from demolition of adjacent high rise buildings fell on them. This had anguished him. It should not have happened but, nevertheless, the government will construct new structures for the twin religious places at the same site. “The government will not mind spending crores of rupees for the construction of mosque and temple which are more spacious and occupy larger extent of land than the present structures and hand them over to the managements”.

Mr. Rao also said he will personally meet the members of the managements shortly to gather their views on the new constructions. Telangana is a secular State committed to maintain its secular fabric.

The incident took place accidentally, he said and appealed to people to understand the situation with kind heart.