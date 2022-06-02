KCR hosts lunch for Nikhath and Esha Singh

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao hosted lunch for gold medalists at women’s world boxing and junior world shooting championships Nikhath Zareen and Esha Singh respectively at his residence in the camp office after the State Formation Day celebrations on Thursday.

Mr. Rao enquired from Ms. Zareen her passion for boxing and the hard work that she put in before her latest success. Ms. Zareen explained the encouragement by her father Jameel who was himself a sportsman. She was thankful to the government for the assistance extended to her to train for big events. It boosted her self-confidence, she said.

At her request, Mr. Rao repeated the pose for photographs in which he raised his fist in boxing style against Ms. Zareen when she was handed over a cheque for ₹50 lakh at the Independence Day celebrations in 2014. Mr. Rao also spoke to Ms. Esha Singh and her parents. Mr. Rao and his wife felicitated both sportspersons. Earlier, Mr. Rao handed over cheques for ₹2 crore to both of them at the celebrations at Public Gardens.