KCR hopeful of PM’s nod for helicopter money

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has expressed the hope for a positive response from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to his suggestion to the latter earlier in the day to see that Reserve Bank of India pumped money to revive the sagging economy.
Seeking implementation of Quantitative Easing (QE), also called helicopter money, Mr. Rao told a press conference that he had sought Mr. Modi’s intervention to make RBI pump at least 5% per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) which was ₹203 lakh crore. At this rate, the RBI could inject ₹10 lakh crore into the economy. Otherwise, neither the Centre nor the State governments had the money to revive the economy.
US was releasing 2% and UK 15% GDP, he said in this context.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.