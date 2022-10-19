KCR holds emergency meeting

ADVERTISEMENT
Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao huddled into an emergency meeting with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and other officials immediately on arrival from New Delhi after a four-day stay.
TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
-
Editorial
Tread carefully: On inflation
-
India
Centre files affidavit on Uniform Civil Code in SC, says different religions following different laws affronting national unity
-
Tamil Nadu
Jayalalithaa’s death probe | Arumughaswamy Commission calls for further investigation into role of Sasikala, Vijayabaskar and two others
Sources said the meeting discussed the restrictions imposed by the Election Commission on sheep distribution programme of the State government on account of election code in force for Munugode byelection.