KCR holds discussion with Nitish Kumar in Patna

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao with Bihar Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav in Patna. Photo: Special Arrangement

In what is being seen as a significant political development the Telangana Chief Minister, K. Chandrashekhar Rao arrived in Patna on August 31 and in the presence of Bihar Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister, Tejashwi Yadav distributed cheques to the Galwan martyrs and Bihar migrants who were killed in a fire accident in Secunderabad.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Rao’s visit to Patna assumes significance after he decided to take his fight against the BJP government to the national level and it is being seen as a step towards bringing the opposition parties together before the Lok Sabha polls in 2024. He is the first major politician to visit Bihar after Mr. Kumar snapped his ties with the BJP and forge an alliance with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) to form the government.

Distributes chques

Along with Mr. Kumar, Mr. Rao distributed cheques of ₹10 lakhs each to the family members of five martyrs in the Galwan clashes and ₹5 lakhs to the families of 12 migrant workers of Bihar who lost their lives in a fire accident in Secunderabad a few months ago.

Mr. Rao said the responsibility of taking care of the martyrs’ families also lay on the State governments apart from the Union government. He praised the Bihar migrants stating that they played a key role in the development of Telangana and recalled how the State government arranged 150 trains when they wanted to return to Bihar during the lockdown in 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nitish Kumar appreciated Mr. Rao’s gesture and said the heart to help our martyrs and also the migrant workers was worth emulating. He said under KCR’s leadership Telangana was making rapid strides in development and mentioned how water was being provided to every household.

Mr. Kumar said a team of Bihar officials would be sent to Telangana soon to study the unique development models of the new state. Deputy Chief Minister, Tejashwi Yadav also spoke on the occasion. Earlier, Mr. Rao arrived at Patna airport in a special aircraft where he was received by Mr. Kumar.

Later, the two Chief Ministers will hold private discussions on national politics and the strategies to tackle the BJP, whom they see as a party trying to topple the State governments headed by the opposition parties.