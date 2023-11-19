KCR, his family speaking like Seemandhra leaders to create fear: Revanth

November 19, 2023 11:46 pm | Updated 11:46 pm IST - Hyderabad

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy has said that BRS leaders, including Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao, Ministers K.T.Rama Rao and T.Harish Rao remind him of Seemandhra leaders in the combined Andhra Pradesh who treated Telangana people as slaves.

The current regime does not realise that people of the State want self-respect apart from a fair share of water, funds and jobs, and is trying to instill fear among them, just like Seemandhra leaders did.

Mr.Reddy, who was speaking at a ‘Meet the Press’ organised by Journalists Adhyayana Vedika at a city hotel, said the Telangana agitation was for self-respect and self-administration, and not power. The monarchy of Mr.Chandrasekhar Rao will not be tolerated by the people, he said and called for the BRS government’s ouster if the State has to be saved.

He ridiculed the Chief Minister for constantly spreading falsehood that there would be no electricity if Congress came to power. “KCR cannot even produce electricity consumed by Telangana and is buying it from Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh. Isn’t that laughable,” he asked.

The Congress president said Mr.Chandrasekhar Rao talks about ₹2,000 pension but he should know that the Congress government in Karnataka is transferring additional money to women apart from pensions. Promising to fill two lakh vacancies once Congress comes to power, he said the BRS has “destroyed school and university education”.

On the Bharatiya Janata Party’s claim that it would make a Backward Class leader the Chief Minister, he said the party would lose deposits in 110 seats. “Then how can it make a BC the Chief Minister? Will people believe that the BJP is unwilling to conduct BC caste census in the country,” he said.

He also ridiculed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guarantee on SC classification and added that BJP leader M.Venkaiah Naidu had earlier promised a solution within 100 days but years have elapsed. “BJP just wants division in SC votes that are going to the Congress this time,” he added.