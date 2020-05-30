KCR hints at ‘surprise’ package for Telangana

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao said on Friday that with the abundant availability of Godavari water under different projects across the State, Telangana is going to produce crops worth ₹ 1 lakh crore every year.

He also announced that a new scheme for the people of Telanagana is in the offing and it would be unveiled in a week or 10 days and the entire nation will be surprised by the scheme.

Speaking to media after releasing water to Kondapochammasagar at this mandal headquarters town along with Chinna Jeeyar, Mr. Rao termed Kaleshwaram project an engineering miracle with multi-stage lifting of about 80 tmcft of water.

“This is a historical movement. Before the formation of State, everyone ridiculed Telangana but within six years of formation we have constructed reservoirs and as much as 165 tmcft of water is being added to the existing storage through different reservoirs. Kondapochammasagar is the 10th lift reservoir where water is being lifted up to 618 metres. Two more reservoirs – Seethammasagar and Sammakkasagar with a capacity of 35 tmcft and 7.5 tmcft respectively- are coming up,” said KCR adding that Telangana has provided 63% of the national foodgrains and this was revealed by D V. Prasad, Food Corporation of India (FCI).

“I am thanking and bowing my head to all the oustees from KalesHwaram barrage to Kondapochamma who sacrificed their lands for the construction of reservoirs. Three villages- Mamidyala, Bahilampur and Thenadarpally- got submerged in this project. Rehabilitation and Resettlement Colony was constructed at Tunkibollaram and food processing industry would come up which would provide employment to youth. Another colony with about 6,000 houses is coming up,” said Mr. Rao.

The Chief Minister said that Mallannasagar will be the second largest reservoir in the State and water would be pumped to Haldivagu, Manjeera and Singur. Informing that about 4,800 MW power was needed to run these projects, he said the government will pay up to ₹10,000 crore towards power and will not charge from the farmers.

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao, Endowments Minister Indrakaran Reddy, Agriculture Minister Niranjan Reddy, Lok Sabha member K. Prabhakar Reddy and others were present.