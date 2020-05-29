KCR hints at ‘surprise’ package for farmers

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) said on Friday that with the abundant availability of Godavari water under different projects across the State, Telangana is going to produce crops worth ₹1 lakh crore every year.

He also announced that a new scheme for the farming community is in the offing, it would be unveiled in a week or 10 days, and “the entire nation will be surprised by the scheme”.

Speaking to media after releasing water to Kondapochammasagar at this mandal headquarters town along with spiritual guru Chinna Jeeyar, Mr. Rao termed the Kaleshwaram project an engineering miracle with multi-stage lifting of about 80 tmcft of water.

“This is a historical movement. Before the formation of State, everyone ridiculed Telangana but within six years of formation we have constructed reservoirs and as much as 165 tmcft of water is being added to the existing storage through different reservoirs. Kondapochammasagar is the 10th lift reservoir where water is being lifted up to 618 metres. Two more reservoirs — Seethammasagar and Sammakkasagar, with the capacity of 35 tmcft and 7.5 tmcft, respectively — are coming up,” Mr. Rao said, adding that “Telangana has provided 63% of the national food grains and this was revealed by D V. Prasad, Food Corporation of India (FCI)”.

“I am thanking and bowing my head to all the oustees for the Kaleshwaram barrage to Kondapochamma, who sacrificed their lands for the construction of reservoirs. Three villages — Mamidyala, Bahilampur and Thenadarpally — got submerged in this project. Rehabilitation and Resettlement Colony was constructed at Tunkibollaram and food processing industry will come up, which would provide employment to youth. Another colony with about 6,000 houses is coming up,” said Mr. Rao.

‘Second largest’

The Chief Minister said that Mallannasagar will be the second largest reservoir in the State and water would be pumped to Haldivagu, Manjeera and Singur. Stating that about 4,800 MW power was needed to run these projects, he said the government would pay up to ₹10,000 crore towards power and would not charge farmers for it.