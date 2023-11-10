HamberMenu
KCR heading BRS with ‘car’ symbol does not have a car in his name?

Declares movable assets of ₹11.63 crore and liabilities of ₹17.27 crore in election affidavit

November 10, 2023 07:20 am | Updated 07:20 am IST - HYDERABAD

M Rajeev
M. Rajeev

BRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, who heads a party with a ‘car’ symbol, does not have a car in his name.

All the 14 vehicles in the name of Mr. Rao and the Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) are primarily used for agricultural purposes, according to the affidavit submitted by the Chief Minister on Thursday.

Mr. Rao declared that he has deposits to the tune of ₹11.63 crore in different banks as of November 2. This is almost double the ₹5.63 crore he had shown in the election affidavit submitted in 2018.

Movable assets in the name of his wife Kalvakuntla Shoba grew from ₹94.59 lakh in 2018 to ₹6.29 crore in the last five years. This is in addition to 2.8 kg gold and diamonds, among other jewellery, valued at ₹1.49 crore, taking the total movable assets to ₹7.78 crore while the total assets of his family are pegged at ₹9.81 crore.

Mr. Rao has liabilities to the tune of ₹17.27 crore and his family’s liabilities are declared at ₹7.23 crore in the affidavit. The BRS president purchased land of an extent of 10 acres in Venkatapur village of Markook mandal in Siddipet district in July this year at an estimated value of ₹28.47 lakh taking the total land possession in the name of his family to 53.3 acres involving a total cost of ₹1.35 crore.

