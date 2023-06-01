KCR has no right to celebrate TS formation day: Sharmila

June 01, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST

YSRTP president Y.S. Sharmila said that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had no moral right to celebrate Telangana Formation Day as he had cheated people on several fronts.

“Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao is going all out to celebrate Telangana Formation Day and has appealed to the people to celebrate this 10th year with bigger excitement. Does he actually have a right to lead these celebrations when he has failed the state on every front, and deceived every person?” she asked after paying tributes at the Martyrs Memorial here on Thursday. Accusing that Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao had not kept his numerous promises, Ms Sharmila launched a poster in which she posed 10 questions.

They include: Why did you have to push the state into deep debts to the tune of ₹4.5 lakh crore? How much wealth did you amass in these ten years at the cost of the state? Why did you not make a Dalit CM of the state, as promised? Why have you not provided irrigation to 10 million acres of land? Why have you not extended loan waiver to farmers? Where are the promised number of double bedroom houses? Where is the promised financial aid to Telangana martyrs? Why did you fail to distribute podu lands to tribals? Where are the promised jobs and pension for the unemployed? and Why have you not implemented the grandiose KG to PG scheme even after nine years?