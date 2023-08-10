KCR has no moral right to question Modi: Bandi Sanjay in Parliament

August 10, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD

BJP national general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar has lashed out at Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his BRS, saying they had no “moral right” to question Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘silence’ on the Manipur violence.

“Why is the BRS talking about Manipur, when there are murders, land grabbings and rapes in Telangana? In any case, KCR does not go anywhere even if there is a big disaster? He doesn’t even console families of farmers who had committed suicide and Intermediate students who also committed suicide due to goof-up in examinations,” he charged.

Making his maiden speech during the no confidence-motion against the Modi Government in Parliament in Telugu, the former president of TS unit of the party was at his fiery best in hurling charges against the BRS in particular and the Congress which he claimed had no presence either in “Delhi or Gulli”.

While stating that Home Minister Amit Shah had already talked about Manipur so he had nothing to add, the BJP leader said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi does not know what he does and talks. Hence, it was “unfortunate” that the “opportunistic” opposition parties had joined with such an “inconsistent” leader to move a no-trust motion against Mr. Modi.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar accused Mr. Gandhi of “humiliating” the country by stating that ‘Mother India’ was “murdered”. “This Congress, Bengali Didi, Delhi Kejri, Bihar JD and Telangana KCR are discredited leaders who cannot do anything to Mr. Modi, under whose leadership India is transforming into a powerful nation,” he said.

Describing the ruling BRS as “Bhrastachar Rakshas Samithi”, the BJP leader said KCR had ruined TS and the first family had amassed huge wealth. He offered to quit his MP seat if the State Government proves it was giving round-the-clock power to agriculture. The Centre’s funds and free rations were being diverted in TS, he alleged.

