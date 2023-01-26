KCR has insulted the Constitution, judiciary and national flag says BJP

January 26, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar has charged Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of having failed to uphold democracy and insulting the Constitution, judiciary and the national flag on Thursday

Addressing party functionaries at the State headquarters after unfurling the tricolour on the occasion of Republic Day, the MP accused KCR of humiliating Dr. B. R. Ambedkar by not arranging the Republic Day celebrations at the Secunderabad Parade Grounds despite directions from High Court.

The time has come for Telangana people to decide whether they want a Constitution drafted by Dr Ambedkar which makes the nation hold its head high or the Kalvakuntla constitution which makes everybody bow their heads in shame, he observed.

The BJP leader alleged that KCR has been repeatedly insulting Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and wondered if was a reflection of the BRS leadership’s attitude towards women. “KCR has been inviting the Chief Ministers of other States to prop up his BRS, but does he have the guts to ask them not to invite the Governors of their respective States to the Republic Day celebrations?” he questioned.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar said the BJP would strive for a “democratic Telangana” with the spirit of Dr Ambedkar as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Later, addressing the women’s wing, he exhorted them to highlight the problems being faced by the women in Telangana and whether the welfare schemes are reaching them under the BRS regime to be included in the manifesto.

He pointed out that the party had decided to promise free health and education, houses for the poor following feedback from different stages of his ‘padayatra’ across the State last year. Financial assistance to the farmers in case of agriculture loss has also been incorporated.

The Centre has lined up many development and welfare schemes for women’s welfare and this has to be taken to the people as funds for most work come from it along with free rations, gas connections and others, he claimed. Representatives should also visit Gujarat to check the ongoing schemes which could be implemented here, he said. Women leaders like Karuna Gopal, Geetha Murthy and others were present.

Later, he promised to take up the issue of jobs for those who had cleared DSC-2008 with the government when a delegation met him and submitted a memorandum.