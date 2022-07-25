KCR has failed on all fronts: Eatala

Former Minister and BJP MLA Eatala Rajender has charged that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had “failed on all fronts” and “his true self got exposed when he had failed to fulfil any of the promises “made to the Telangana people in the last eight years on Monday.

“What happened to two-bedroom houses, pensions to those reaching 57 years of age, farm waiver of ₹1 lakh in one go and government jobs to the unemployed youth? Job notifications are being issued in a trickle after 3.5 years now with elections round the corner,” he accused, talking to the media at Devarakadra as part of the party’s ongoing bike campaign.

Mr. Rajender said the TRS Government had “mismanaged” the economy to such an extent that salaries to the government staff are not being paid on time and even the staff cooperative associations are unable to lend loans. Employees of every wing are unhappy with the sorry state of affairs.

The Chief Minister had promised to include the Valmiki Boyas into the Scheduled Tribes but has been shifting the blame and the erstwhile Mahabubnagar district has been denied adequate water supply to the remote corners by not digging canals to make full use of the lift irrigation schemes, he said.

If TS people’s lives are to be improved and if the villages are to be developed and Mahabubnagar has to see better times, it is imperative to bring down the KCR regime, he maintained.

TS people are convinced that it is the BJP alone which can take on the ruling party because of the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his policies., he claimed

The party’s ongoing people contact programme in 119 Assembly constituencies is being taken to the villages to remind people of the failures of the TRS government and assuring them that their problems will be sorted out if they repose their faith in the party in the next elections.

“Leaders and cadre from other parties are making a beeline to join us. We are strengthening our party from the rural areas and gone are the days when BJP was considered as an urban based party. The decisive victories at Dubbak and Huzurabad bypolls are good indication. Leaders come from among the people,” he added.

In a separate statement, senior leader Gudur Narayana Reddy has demanded that the government solve the issues and ensure uninterrupted services to poor patients as they have been threatening to strike if their demands are not addressed. “The Health Minister should interfere and take immediate steps to ensure uninterrupted services to lakhs of poor patients,” he said.