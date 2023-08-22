KCR has betrayed Telangana people, says BJP’s State in-charge Prakash Javadekar

August 22, 2023 07:43 am | Updated 07:44 am IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has betrayed Telangana people with his corruption and family rule after having promised them sufficient water, jobs, and funds. This is the sum and substance of his rule in the past nine years, said former Union Minister and BJP party in-charge of Telangana, Prakash Javadekar on Monday.

“Telangana was a revenue-surplus State, but now has 3.21 lakh crore government and 1.65 lakh crore as loan guarantees. This is complete mismanagement of finances. There have been no teacher recruitments and wherever recruitments were sought to be done, there were paper leaks,” he told a press conference at the party office.

The only persons who got employment were the CM’s kith and kin such as K.T. Rama Rao, K.Kavita, T.Harish Rao and J.Santosh Kumar among others, he maintained. The Centre had cleared the Kaleshwaramam lift irrigation project expecting farmers to be benefitted as water was needed for Telangana but after spending ₹1.2 lakh crore, up from ₹40,000 crore, only one lakh acres was being irrigated as against 18 lakh acres, he charged.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The project is still incomplete and this is a classic case of corruption and betrayal. We will unleash many more things in the days to come from his cupboard. He is scared of losing power so he is resorting to repressive measures,” Mr.Javadekar claimed.

The former Union Minister said the Centre had not compromised on any yardstick in speedily clearing the Kaleshwaram project but had only “cut short” the delays. “We went with the plan submitted in all fairness and we knew irrigation water was important for farmers here. Action has already been initiated about corruption,” he said without elaborating in this regard.

But, the BJP leader refused to answer the charge that the BRS and the BJP were working together. “I have said what I wanted to say. You cannot hijack the press conference for one question today. Any other day, I will answer your questions individually,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT