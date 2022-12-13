KCR has been trampling on human rights, says TS BJP chief

December 13, 2022 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Bharatiya Janata Party Telangana unit president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar refuted the allegation made by Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter K. Kavitha that the Central Government was “trampling upon the human rights” in Telangana on Tuesday.

“Kavitha has no moral right to talk about human rights violation when it is her own father who is resorting to suppression of rights,” he charged, while speaking to media after interacting with families of the victims of bus tragedy at Kondagattu in Jagitial district as part of ongoing ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ fifth phase.

It was KCR who had ordered removal of ‘dharna chowk’ at Indira Park to suppress people’s right to question his government, threw out all those who questioned his government’s actions and even suppressed the freedom of the press and the media, claimed the BJP leader.

“Poets, artistes and intellectuals who have raised their voice against him were threatened. KCR went to the extent of suggesting rewriting the Constitution of India drafted by Ambedkar. Are human rights applicable only to those who hail the atrocities and corruption of the Kalvakuntla family?” he questioned.

The BJP president pointed out that KCR had imposed ban on a couple of television channels soon after coming to power and had also threatened to “bury the media 100 feet deep in the earth”. “Who intimidates reporters at press conferences preventing them from asking searching questions? Who is controlling the media with advertisements and money?” he asked.

He castigated the Chief Minister for ignoring the plight of families of the 60 people killed in the bus accident at Kondagattu. “It is ridiculous to announce ₹100 crore for developing the place when the families did not get any help from the government and some of the injured are yet to recover,” said the BJP leader.