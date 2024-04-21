KCR has become a laughing stock: BJP

April 21, 2024 05:16 am | Updated 05:16 am IST - Hyderabad

BJP’s national OBC Morcha president K. Laxman has accused both the Congress and BRS of resorting to attempts to hinder BJP’s momentum in the State.

He demanded TPCC president and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to disclose the details of those allegedly plotting against the Central government. He said that Mr. Revanth Reddy was trying to gain sympathy by making false allegations against BJP, as the “Congress cannot win 14 LS seats as claimed”.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, the senior BJP leader also criticised the remarks made by BRS president and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao about the collapse of the Congress government and BRS resurgence in the State, saying that BJP would topple the Revanth Reddy government.

Mr. Laxman charged KCR with trying to deceive people with false accusations against BJP and diverting their attention. He dismissed Mr. Rao’s claim that BJP was trying to dislodge the Congress government.

Regarding KCR’s claim of 20 Congress MLAs in touch with him, he ridiculed the BRS chief citing the example of Rajendra Nagar MLA Prakash Goud, who came in contact with Congress within 24 hours of KCR’s statement.

“KCR and his son KTR are arrogant even after being out of power,” he said, and predicted 12 LS seats for BJP.

