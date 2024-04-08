ADVERTISEMENT

KCR, Harish exaggerating crop losses: Chinna Reddy

April 08, 2024 04:44 am | Updated 04:44 am IST - Hyderabad

He said despite crop losses, farmers have confidence in the Congress government that the losses would be enumerated and compensation would be paid to them

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana State Planning Board vice-chairman G.Chinna Reddy speaking at a felicitation programme of Agriculture Officers in Hyderabad on Sunday. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Telangana State Planning Board vice-chairman G. Chinna Reddy said the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) was spreading lies about the crop loss situation in Telangana and asked the Opposition leaders to be more responsible with their claims.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was speaking at a felicitation programme of Bommireddy Krupakar Reddy, president of the Telangana Agricultural Officers Association at the Sundarayya Vignana Kendram.

Due to severe shortage of rainfall in Karnataka, Maharashtra and Telangana, there were no flows into reservoirs and tanks, he said, adding that due to the drought-like conditions, farmers suffered crop losses on about 2 lakh acres but the BRS was falsely claiming the losses to be on 20 lakh acres.

He said despite crop losses, farmers have confidence in the Congress government that the losses would be enumerated and compensation would be paid to them.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US