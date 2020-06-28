KCR hails Narasimha Rao’s reforms

HYDERABAD

28 June 2020 22:57 IST

Telangana CM says country will remember former PM for economic decisions

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao hailed the late Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao as a reformist par excellence. “His reforms in education and land have changed Telangana’s landscape while his economic reforms changed India forever,” the Chief Minister said.

Praising Narasimha Rao as a 360-degree personality, Mr. KCR said it was unfortunate that he did not get the respect and recognition he deserved and said he would speak about it at an appropriate time as he didn’t want to politicise such a solemn occasion. “But the country will remember him for the economic reforms, the fruits of which we all enjoy today,” he said. He said Narasimha Rao’s life was like a personality development lesson and his contribution to the country was no less than Jawaharlal Nehru. “He [Narasimha Rao] created a global India.”

Recalling Narasimha Rao’s contribution to education, Mr. Rao said the first residential school in the country was started at Sarvail in Nalgonda district by him in 1971 that paved the way for Navodaya Vidyalayas in the country when he was the Union HRD Minister. “Our DGP Mahender Reddy is a product of that school and our government established 900 residential schools in the last five years with that inspiration,” he said.

“On the international front too, he made his mark with his Look East policy when he was the PM, urging the West to realise the power of the Asian region,” he reminded.

The Chief Minister added that Narasimha Rao’s contributions in creating a global India would be revived and passed onto all Indians throughout this year. As part of it, hoardings were being put up by the Telangana government in all metro cities and celebrations would be held in 51 countries.

Bharat Ratna

He assured that PM Narendra Modi, President Ramnath Kovind and former PM Manmohan Singh would be involved in the celebrations. “I will personally meet the Prime Minister to seek Bharat Ratna for PV,” he said.

Similarly, a fitting memorial and museum would be established to ensure that future generations get inspired with his fabulous work. A national-level conclave in New Delhi with the theme “Remembering PV” would also be held.

He said that PV’s bronze statues had already been ordered to be installed at his native village Vangara, in Hyderabad, Karimnagar and also at Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi. A picture of PV will be put up in the Assembly and efforts would be made for the same in Parliament.

PV birth centenary celebrations committee chairman K. Keshava Rao, TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and several Ministers earlier paid floral respects at Gyan Bhoomi along with the CM.