KCR hails Mohan for Central Sahitya Akademi award

Special CorrespondentRahul N 6661 HYDERABAD
August 24, 2022 22:02 IST

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has complimented Pattika Mohan on his selection for the Central Sahitya Akademi award under children’s category for 2022.

Mr. Mohan was selected for his book of poems `Bala Tatha Bapuji’. Mr. Rao said Mr. Mohan winning the award in children’s category in the diamond jubilee year of Independence was all the more significant. As a disciple of noted writer C. Narayan Reddy, Mr. Rao hoped Mr. Mohan would win more honours in the field of literature.

