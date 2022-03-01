KCR greets Stalin on his birthday

Speaks to TN CM over phone from Delhi

Speaks to TN CM over phone from Delhi

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao greeted Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on the latter’s birthday on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister, currently in New Delhi, called up Mr. Stalin and wished that the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister lived with peace, health and longevity. Mr. Stalin should gain more victories and should reach his goals. Mr. Stalin thanked Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao for his greetings.