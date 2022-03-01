KCR greets Stalin on his birthday
Speaks to TN CM over phone from Delhi
Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao greeted Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on the latter’s birthday on Tuesday.
The Chief Minister, currently in New Delhi, called up Mr. Stalin and wished that the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister lived with peace, health and longevity. Mr. Stalin should gain more victories and should reach his goals. Mr. Stalin thanked Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao for his greetings.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.